* Georgian Interior Ministry forces battle militants
* President says attack has been rebuffed
* Gunmen had seized hostages, ministry says
By Nino Ivanishvili
TBILISI, Aug 29 Georgian forces shot dead 11
gunmen, and three soldiers were killed in an operation to free
hostages near the border with Russia, the Interior Ministry said
on Wednesday.
It said five soldiers had also been wounded near the
frontier with Russia's Dagestan region, but did not give the
nationality of the gunmen or say whether they had entered the
country from Russia.
If the gunmen turn out to be from Russia, the incident could
increase tension between Moscow and pro-Western Tbilisi, whose
relations are still strained following a five-day war in August
2008 over two Russian-backed separatist regions in Georgia.
"Another attempt to export a new wave of tension and
instability into Georgia from our northern neighbour will be
stopped at the very beginning," Georgia's President Mikheil
Saakashvili said in a televised statement.
Saakashvili said intelligence data showed that most of the
militants were killed.
Georgia had sent troops to the region in the north of the
country on Tuesday to help local police release several
hostages. An unspecified number of hostages had been freed and
there was at least one exchange of gunfire during the operation,
an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.
A standoff continued on Wednesday, with the troops
surrounding six militants in a Caucasus Mountain gorge.
On Tuesday, residents of Lapankuri, a village 30 km (18
miles) from the border, told Georgia's Rustavi-2 television they
were concerned because five neighbours had been missing for days
and they had seen men who appeared to be from Dagestan in the
area.
Rustavi-2 later reported that gunmen had taken three groups
of people hostage in the northern Kakheti region.
BORDER POST SHOOTING
Footage released by the Interior Ministry showed a resident
of Lapankuri, Levan Khutsarauli, who said several bearded men
took him and other villagers hostage.
"They warned us that they would kill us if we only tried to
run away," Khutsarauli said. Media access to the area of
fighting has been restricted by the authorities.
It was unclear whether there could have been any link with a
shooting at a Russian border post in Dagestan late on Tuesday in
which authorities said a border guard killed seven fellow
servicemen before being shot.
Insurgents fighting to carve an Islamic state from the North
Caucasus attack Russian officials and law enforcement personnel
almost daily, and have also increasingly targeted mainstream
Muslim leaders who are backed by the authorities.
It was not clear why militants in Dagestan might cross the
border into the neighbouring former Soviet republic and seize
hostages.
A spokesman for Russia's FSB security service, Vadim
Shibayev, told RIA news agency that there were no registered
cases of violation of the Russian-Georgian border.
Russia sent troops into Georgia in August 2008, repelling a
Georgian offensive aimed at gaining control of separatist South
Ossetia, which has run its own affairs with Moscow's support for
20 years.
The conflict also enveloped breakaway Abkhazia. Moscow
recognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent countries
following the war and increased its military presence in the
regions, drawing criticism from the United States and NATO.
Georgia, which holds a parliamentary election on Oct. 1, and
Russia still have no diplomatic relations and communicate
through Swiss diplomats.