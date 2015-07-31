TBILISI, July 31 Georgia's economic growth
slowed to 2.6 percent in the first half of this year compared
with 6 percent in the same period last year, the National
Statistics service said on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent last year, missing
the government's initial forecast of 6 percent.
The former Soviet republic's economy is suffering the
side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble. Georgia,
which is traversed by pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas
from Azerbaijan to Europe, has also suffered a decline in
exports and remittances and the government deficit is rising.
Growth slowed each month of the first half: to 3.1 percent
this June from 6.4 percent a year ago, to 2.1 percent in May
from 6.3 percent, to 0.9 percent in April from 2.7 percent, to
4.3 percent in March from 8.3 percent, 4.9 percent in February
from 5.4 percent and to 0.5 percent in January from 7.8 percent.
The Georgian parliament confirmed the government's decision
to halve the country's growth forecast for this year to 2.0
percent from 5 percent, and decided to reduce budget spending by
160 million lari ($70.5 million), pointing to serious problems
in the economy.
($1=2.27 lari)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Larry King)