China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 31.5 pct y/y
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial profits rose a combined 31.5 percent in January and February from the same period a year earlier, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on Monday.
TBILISI Feb 5 Georgian Finance Minister Nodar Khaduri said on Thursday the country's economic growth was likely to exceed 4 percent in 2015, although it had earlier forecast 5 percent growth.
"We project that economic growth this year will exceed 4 percent," Khaduri told a government meeting. Georgia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in 2014.
The former Soviet republic's economy and currency are suffering the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble and the Ukraine crisis. Georgia has also suffered a decline in exports and foreign investment and the government deficit is rising.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, March 24 No evidence has emerged of cheating on the OPEC/non-OPEC production agreement so far. But Goodhart's Law is a reminder traders should expect countries to try to circumvent any target once it has been chosen.