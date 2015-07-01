TBILISI, July 1 Georgia's economy has slowed to
grow 2.5 percent in the first five months of this year compared
with 4.5 percent in the same period last year, the National
Statistics service said on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.7 percent last year,
missing the government's initial forecast of 6 percent.
The former Soviet republic's economy and currency are
suffering the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble
. Georgia, which is criss-crossed by pipelines carrying
Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has also suffered
a decline in exports and remittances and the government deficit
is rising.
Economic growth slowed to 2.1 percent this May from 6.3
percent a year ago, to 0.9 percent in April from 2.7 percent, to
4.3 percent in March from 8.3 percent, 4.9 percent in February
from 5.4 percent and to 0.5 percent in January from 7.8 percent.
The Georgian government last week halved its growth forecast
for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent, and decided to
reduce budget spending by 140 million lari ($62 million),
pointing to serious problems in the economy.
