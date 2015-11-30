TBILISI Nov 30 Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in January-October, compared with 5.6 percent in the same period last year, the National Statistics service said on Monday.

The former Soviet republic, through which pipelines carry Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has suffered the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble and a decline in exports and remittances.

Growth has slowed each month since the beginning of this year compared with the same month in 2014. It was 3 percent in October, easing from 3.5 percent last year.

Parliament approved on Friday a 30 million lari rise in budget spending while predicting a 155 million lari ($65 million) fall in budget revenues, the second revision in four months.

Pointing to serious problems in the economy, it agreed in July to reduce the official growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent and approved a 200 million lari ($83 million) budget spending cut.

Even so, economy minister Dmitry Kumsishvili said last month that he expected 3 percent growth in 2015, anticipating at least $1.7 billion in foreign direct investment.

The International Monetary Fund said last month Georgia's economic growth may beat the 2 percent previously projected, helped by solid fiscal and monetary policies and investments.

Gross domestic product grew 4.6 percent overall last year, missing the government's initial forecast of a 6 percent rise.

($1=2.4 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)