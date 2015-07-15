TBILISI, July 15 Noricum Gold Ltd said
on Wednesday it is to buy a 50 percent stake in a gold and
copper mining project in Georgia in an all share deal worth 2.6
million pounds ($4.06 million).
The London-listed company said it would issue 1.29 billion
new shares at 0.2 pence per share to the joint venture, known as
GMC Investments Ltd. The deal has no cash element.
Noricom said it would spend $6 million over a two-year
period on exploration and development at the project, after
which its joint-venture partner, Caucasian Mining, would be
required to contribute payment or dilute its stake in the
project from the current 50 percent.
The 30-year exploration and mining licence will allow Noricum
to work at mines in the Bolnisi district in south Georgia that
are estimated to contain 980,000 tonnes of contained copper, 6.6
million ounces of gold and 22.0 million ounces of silver.
"Acquiring Bolnisi via an all share transaction ensures the
interests of our joint-venture partner and those of our
shareholders are aligned," Greg Kuenzel, Noricum CEO, said.
The company said that short-term production opportunities
would be paid for with existing cash.
($1 = 0.6399 pounds)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Merriman)