TBILISI, July 15 Noricum Gold Ltd said on Wednesday it is to buy a 50 percent stake in a gold and copper mining project in Georgia in an all share deal worth 2.6 million pounds ($4.06 million).

The London-listed company said it would issue 1.29 billion new shares at 0.2 pence per share to the joint venture, known as GMC Investments Ltd. The deal has no cash element.

Noricom said it would spend $6 million over a two-year period on exploration and development at the project, after which its joint-venture partner, Caucasian Mining, would be required to contribute payment or dilute its stake in the project from the current 50 percent.

The 30-year exploration and mining licence will allow Noricum to work at mines in the Bolnisi district in south Georgia that are estimated to contain 980,000 tonnes of contained copper, 6.6 million ounces of gold and 22.0 million ounces of silver.

"Acquiring Bolnisi via an all share transaction ensures the interests of our joint-venture partner and those of our shareholders are aligned," Greg Kuenzel, Noricum CEO, said.

The company said that short-term production opportunities would be paid for with existing cash.

