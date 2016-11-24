(Adds more info, background)
TBILISI Nov 24 The International Monetary Fund
forecasts Georgia's gross domestic product will grow 2.7 percent
in 2016 and by 4 percent in 2017, the IMF said on Thursday.
The IMF had earlier predicted 3.4 percent growth in Georgia
in 2016 and 5.2 percent in 2017, although its representative
told Reuters earlier this month that its forecasts could be
downgraded.
"The Georgian economy has shown resilience and continues to
recover from the external shock, although at a slower pace than
initially envisaged," the IMF said in a statement after the
Fund's mission visit to the country.
The ex-Soviet republic's economy, which has suffered from
falling exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian
rouble, expanded by 2.6 percent in the first nine months
of the year, compared with the same period in 2015.
The IMF said that the Georgian authorities planned a
comprehensive package of structural reforms, including those to
mobilise domestic savings, diversify the economy and expand the
use of the lari national currency in the economy.
"The authorities also aim to put in place an ambitious
infrastructure program to promote trade and tourism while
preserving medium-term fiscal sustainability," the fund said.
"In addition, exchange rate and financial policies will
continue to focus on maintaining a flexible exchange rate and
preserving a sound financial system, enhancing the resilience of
the economy to external shocks."
The IMF projects average inflation in Georgia at 2 percent
in 2016 and 3 percent in 2017.
The government targets annual inflation at 5 percent in
2016. Inflation was at minus 0.2 percent year-on-year in
October, down from 5.8 percent the same month a year ago.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning
and Tom Heneghan)