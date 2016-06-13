TBILISI, June 13 Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.4 percent in May in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.6 percent in April, the State Statistics Service said on Monday. Annual inflation in May was 2.1 percent, down from 3.5 percent in May 2015 and from 3.2 percent in April 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX May 16 Apr 16 May 15 to previous month -0.4 -0.6 +0.6 to previous year +2.1 +3.2 +3.5 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze)