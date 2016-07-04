TBILISI, July 4 Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.9 percent in June in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.4 percent in May, the State Statistics Service said on Monday. Annual inflation in June was 1.1 percent, down from 4.5 percent in June 2015 and from 2.1 percent in May 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX June 16 May 16 June 15 to previous month -0.9 -0.4 +0.02 to previous year +1.1 +2.1 +4.5 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)