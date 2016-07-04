UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco sets cautious goals as profit miss highlights challenges
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
TBILISI, July 4 Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.9 percent in June in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.4 percent in May, the State Statistics Service said on Monday. Annual inflation in June was 1.1 percent, down from 4.5 percent in June 2015 and from 2.1 percent in May 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX June 16 May 16 June 15 to previous month -0.9 -0.4 +0.02 to previous year +1.1 +2.1 +4.5 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUCHAREST, Feb 2 Romania's Justice Minister Florin Iordache, who brought in the corruption decree that sparked protests by tens of thousands of Romanians, has handed over his duties to his deputy until Feb. 7, state news agency Agerpres said.