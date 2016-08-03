TBILISI, Aug 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.2 percent in July in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.9 percent in June, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in July was up 1.5 percent, slowing from July last year but rising comparing to June 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX July 16 June 16 July 15 to previous month +0.2 -0.9 -0.2 to previous year +1.5 +1.1 +4.9 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Katya Golubkova)