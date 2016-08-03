BRIEF-Rigel says public offering of 20 mln shares priced at $2 per share
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
TBILISI, Aug 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.2 percent in July in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.9 percent in June, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in July was up 1.5 percent, slowing from July last year but rising comparing to June 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX July 16 June 16 July 15 to previous month +0.2 -0.9 -0.2 to previous year +1.5 +1.1 +4.9 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* U.S. authorities say corrupt traders moved $10 bln (Adds detail, background)