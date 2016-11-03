Chevron regressa aos lucros trimestrais com subida preços petróleo
Jan 27 O produtor de petróleo e gás natural Chevron Corp anunciou esta sexta-feira que regressou a um lucro trimestral devido à subida de preços de 'commodities' e cortes de custos.
