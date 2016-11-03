TBILISI, Nov 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.5 percent in October in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.3 percent in September, the State Statistics Service said on Thursday. Annual deflation in October was 0.2 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Oct 16 Sept 16 Oct 15 to previous month +0.5 +0.3 +0.8 to previous year -0.2 +0.1 +5.8 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)