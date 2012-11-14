* NATO chief has voiced concern over recent arrests of
opponents
* Georgia wants to move closer to European Union, NATO
* Ivanishvili pledges commitment to rule of law
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 New Georgian Prime Minister
Bidzina Ivanishvili has said that "from today" he will work
closely with his bitter political rival President Mikheil
Saakashvili, rejecting suggestions that he has used the courts
to settle scores after his election win.
The billionaire businessman seized a parliamentary majority
from Saakashvili's party last month, and the detention of an ex-
minister and two army commanders for allegedly insulting
servicemen a year ago has raised fears of a witch-hunt.
Some of the Western governments that would like to see
Georgia as a stable and democratic partner fear setbacks for the
rule of law as Ivanishvili "cohabits" with Saakashvili until a
presidential election next year.
But in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, he pledged to
start a more constructive approach.
"Starting from today, I personally will address and have
relations towards Saakashvili and the previous government the
way Georgian culture ... deserves," he said.
"We will not address them the way they deserve, as they have
acted against us as the Georgian opposition."
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told
Ivanishvili during a visit to alliance headquarters in Brussels
that any perception that trials were politically motivated would
hurt the image of Georgia and of his government.
Ivanishvili, who signalled that relations with the West were
a priority by making Brussels his first foreign trip, played
down any differences with Rasmussen.
Before the election, Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition
had accused Saakashvili's government of political persecution
after legal moves against opposition figures.
"I have assured (Rasmussen) from my side that all of our
actions will be transparent and in no case will we have a
selective justice, no political retribution," he said, speaking
through an interpreter.
"But at the same time, the law will take effect and those
who have committed a crime will be dealt with according to the
law."
COMMITMENT TO RULE OF LAW
Ivanishvili vowed to strengthen democratic institutions,
re-establish a free court system, free the media from
intimidation and stamp out corruption.
He offered to give NATO a role in making sure prosecutions
of officials were handled in an open way, but Rasmussen turned
down the offer, saying there was no need to create new
institutions.
In Brussels this week, Ivanishvili, whom Saakashvili accuses
of being too close to Russia, has made clear that he shares
Saakashvili's priority of closer cooperation with the European
Union and NATO, with an eye to eventual membership of both.
Georgia, with 4.5 million people, is a transit country for
Caspian Sea oil and gas exports to Europe, but has been a focus
of tensions between Russia and the West.
Saakashvili secured a promise of NATO membership in 2008.
But within months, Russia and Georgia fought a war over the
breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, increasing
qualms in Europe and NATO about letting Georgia into Europe's
mainstream.
Ivanishvili said he had agreed with Rasmussen that Georgia
must make every effort to normalise its relationship with
Russia, which has recognised South Ossetia and Abkhazia as
independent states. Georgia broke off diplomatic relations with
Russia after the war.
"In a first stage, we need to attempt to normalise cultural
and commercial relations ... and in the future to reinstate the
territorial integrity of Georgia also," Ivanishvili said.
Ivanishvili also pledged to take steps to boost the Georgian
economy, which he said suffered from monopolies and cartel
agreements, and to create an attractive environment for foreign
investment.
"The main problem we face is the economy. I personally ...
will do everything to create jobs ... and attempt to bring back
emigrants who are forced to migrate," he said.
