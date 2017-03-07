By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, March 7 Europe's human rights court on
Tuesday again suspended an attempt by Georgia to put the
country's biggest independent television station under the
control of a close government ally.
Georgia's supreme court last week backed a legal ruling that
broadcaster Rustavi 2 be returned to its former co-owner,
businessman Kibar Khalvashi, a move that critics consider an
attempt to muzzle the media.
The European Court of Human Rights imposed a brief
suspension on Friday and extended that on Tuesday without
setting an end date.
"The European court unanimously prolonged the suspension
today," Rustavi 2 lawyer Tamta Muradashvili told Reuters.
She said Rustavi 2's lawyers would now prepare a case to
file to the European court challenging the legality of the
government's move.
Georgia's justice minister was not immediately available for
comment, but Muradashvili said it was unlikely that the
government would not follow instructions from the
Strasbourg-based court.
"Europe saved us today, Europe saved Georgia today," Nika
Gvaramia, the broadcaster's director general, said in a
televised statement.
Government officials have accused the popular TV station of
bias, while critics fear Khalvashi - a close supporter of the
ruling Georgian Dream party - would silence the only strong
media voice critical of the government.
The TV station has been fighting court battles in Georgia
since August 2015, when a lower court found in favour of
Khalvashi, who says he was forced to give up his controlling
stake under the former government of Mikheil Saakashvili.
