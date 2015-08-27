TBILISI Aug 27 NATO said a new training centre
opened in Georgia on Thursday would help the former Soviet
republic to move closer to membership in the military alliance,
a prospect sharply opposed by neighbouring Russia.
Georgia's government has long hoped to join the alliance.
But Russia, which fought a 2008 war with Georgia over two
Moscow-backed breakaway regions, has said such a move would
threaten its security.
"The inauguration of the joint training and evaluation
centre will be a significant step deepening further our close
cooperation," Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, told
reporters in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.
"All these efforts help Georgia to move closer to your
aspiration of NATO membership."
Stoltenberg said the centre, opened at a military base
outside Tbilisi, was part of a package of measures to boost
Georgia's defence capabilities agreed at a summit last
September.
The centre will provide theoretical and practical training
for Georgian soldiers and officers by NATO personnel.
With about 885 soldiers, Georgia is the second-largest
contributor of troops after the United States to NATO's Resolute
Support Mission in Afghanistan.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said the
training centre was not aimed against any country.
"This training centre is not aimed against any neighbouring
country. It will serve regional security, peace and stability in
the region," Garibashvili told reporters.
NATO has already agreed in principle that Georgia should one
day become a member. But analysts say the process has been
delayed by member countries' reluctance to further provoke
Russia.
Relations between NATO and Russia have been tense since last
year's overthrow of a Kremlin-backed president in Kiev and
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
NATO has since boosted its military presence in eastern
Europe, saying it has evidence that Russia orchestrated and
armed a pro-Russian rebellion in eastern Ukraine. Moscow denies
supporting the rebellion.
