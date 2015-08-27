(Adds Russian reaction, Stoltenberg on Ossetia)
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI Aug 27 NATO said a new training centre
opened in Georgia on Thursday would help the former Soviet
republic move closer to membership in the military alliance,
drawing instant protests from neighbouring Russia.
Georgia has long hoped to join NATO but Moscow, which fought
a 2008 war with Tbilisi over two Russia-backed breakaway
regions, says that would threaten its security.
"The inauguration of the joint training and evaluation
centre will be a significant step deepening further our close
cooperation," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told
reporters in the Georgian capital.
"All these efforts help Georgia to move closer to your
aspiration of NATO membership."
Stoltenberg said the centre, opened at a military base
outside Tbilisi, was part of a package of measures to boost
Georgia's defence capabilities.
It will provide theoretical and practical training by NATO
personnel for Georgian soldiers and officers as well as for
militaries from partner countries.
Russia, whose relations with NATO have been at a post-Cold
War low over the Ukraine crisis, called it a NATO provocation.
"We consider this step a continuation of the alliance's
provocative policies as it aims to widen its geo-political
influence," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
told a news conference.
"Those who continue actively dragging Tbilisi into NATO
should realise in full the scale of their responsibility,
undoubtedly taking into account the tragic experience in the
region in 2008," Zakharova said, referring to the war.
Zakharova said Moscow would go on ensuring security of the
two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Russia
recognises as independent states.
Last month, Russian troops erected border signs around South
Ossetia up to about 1.5 km (one mile) beyond the region's
administrative border.
Stoltenberg called that "yet another breach of Russia's
international commitments" on Thursday.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said the new
training centre was not aimed against any country.
"It will serve regional security, peace and stability in the
region," he told reporters.
NATO has already agreed in principle that Georgia should one
day become a member. But the process has been delayed, including
by member countries' reluctance to further provoke Russia.
Relations between NATO and Russia have been icy since last
year's overthrow of a Kremlin-backed president in Kiev, Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and its support for
rebels fighting Kiev troops in east Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Jan
Lopatka)