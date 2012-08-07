CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
Aug 7 Georgia Power Co on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GEORGIA POWER CO AMT $400 MLN COUPON 0.75 PCT MATURITY 8/10/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.935 FIRST PAY 2/10/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 0.772 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 42 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On Feb 22, 2017, Co, CRG, and Cardinal Health 414 read into record a settlement in interpleader action pending in Ohio