* Opposition says case is 'political persecution'
* Georgia releases opposition tycoon's seized assets
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, July 27 A Georgian court froze the bank
accounts of retired footballer and opposition leader Kakha
Kaladze in a money-laundering probe on Friday that opponents
foes of President Mikhail Saakhshvili's government say is a
campaign of legal harassment.
The football star, who won the Champions League twice with
Italy's AC Milan, will stand against the ruling party in October
parliamentary polls as part of a newly formed Georgian Dream
coalition led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.
Ivanishvili, 56, whose fortune is estimated at $6.4 billion
by Forbes magazine, has united and breathed new life into the
fractured opposition in the Caucasus state of 4.5 million,
angering the government, which still leads opinion polls.
"It's obvious that it's a political persecution," Maya
Panjikidze, a spokeswoman for Georgian Dream, said of the latest
case to dog the opposition coalition.
"We consider the court's decision as illegal," she said.
Georgia's chief prosecutor's office said in a statement that
Kaladze was under suspicion after he received $6 million on his
bank account and then withdrawn 1.6 million lari ($97,000) "in a
short period of time".
Saakashvili became the West's darling when he rose to power
after the bloodless "rose revolution" that toppled Eduard
Shevardnadze in 2003. But opponents have since accused him of
curbing political freedom and criticise him for leading Georgia
into a brief, disastrous war with Russia in August 2008.
In the latest twist in the standoff between Saakashvili's
government and his foes, a Georgian court on Friday released
assets seized from Ivanishvili after he paid a $49 million fine.
Ivanishvili's Cartu Bank, JSC Cartu Group, and a
21.7-percent share in Progress Bank were seized in June after
the billionaire refused to pay a multi-million dollar fine.
At the time, Ivanishvili argued it was illegal to confiscate
the assets, saying he had passed all shares in the companies to
his son. State authorities, however, said the asset transfer had
not been registered with the Georgian National Bank.
Ivanishvili paid the 80-million-lari fine earlier this week,
but maintained the penalty was "illegal".
A once-reclusive tycoon, Ivanishvili and his family have
come under the state scrutiny in a myriad of cases since he
launched a political movement last year.
(Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Michael Roddy)