* Ivanishvili promises to stay Western course but mend
Russia ties
* Follows Oct. 1 vote that ended Saakashvili's dominance
* Former Soviet republic fought brief war with Russia in
2008
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 25 Billionaire political novice
Bidzina Ivanishvili became Georgia's prime minister on Thursday,
saying he wanted the former Soviet republic to join NATO and the
European Union while repairing frayed ties with neighbouring
Russia.
Ivanishvili and his cabinet won approval from parliament,
now dominated by his opposition Georgian Dream coalition after
voters relegated President Mikheil Saakashvili's ruling party to
the minority in a bitterly contested Oct. 1 election.
The election ended Saakashvili's nine-year dominance of
Georgia, a focus of geopolitical struggles between Russia and
the West and a transit country for Caspian Sea oil and gas
exports to Europe.
Before the 88-54 confirmation vote, Ivanishvili assured the
country he would not abandon U.S. ally Saakashvili's drive to
integrate with the West but would also try to rebuild relations
with Russia four years after a brief war in August 2008.
"Our team's priority is the aspiration to join the European
Union, Euroatlantic orientation and integration into NATO,"
Ivanishvili told lawmakers meeting in the brand new parliament
building in Kutaisi, Georgia's second biggest city.
"We will start a dialogue with Russia using international
mechanisms that will help overcome the current crisis step by
step," said Ivanishvili, 56, who made much of his estimated $6.4
billion fortune in Russia in the 1990s.
Diplomatic ties with Russia were severed over the five-day
war and Moscow angered Georgia, the United States and Europe by
swiftly recognising the breakaway Georgian regions at the heart
of the conflict - South Ossetia and Abkhazia - as independent
states.
Saakashvili, the hero of the 2003 Rose Revolution that swept
out Georgia's post-Soviet old guard, must step down next year
and reforms due to take effect after a presidential vote in 2013
will weaken the president and strengthen parliament.
Saakashvili had hoped to lead Georgia into NATO. The defence
alliance's leaders agreed at a summit in April 2008 that Georgia
would one day become a member, but rebuffed U.S. demands to put
it on an immediate path to membership.
Although NATO says the door remains open, letting Georgia
join would upset Russia. Moscow has reacted positively to the
election but made clear it will not discuss the status of
Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Ivanishvili, whose Cabinet includes a retired soccer player
as Energy Minister and a former envoy to the United Nations as
Defence Minister, said he would try to revive commerce with
Russia while expanding trade with the West.
Russia banned importation of Georgian wine and mineral
water, two main products, as tension mounted before the war.
Internally, Ivanishvili said priorities would include
backing for small and medium-sized business and development of
agriculture. He promised to relax government control of
business, eliminate monopolies and make benefits fairer.
Lawmakers from Saakashvili's United National Movement party
criticised a programme presented by Ivanishvili, who entered
politics only a year ago.
"There are no concrete terms and dates in this programme,
there are no answers to many questions that are interesting to
our society," Pavle Kublashvili said.
Saakashvili's quick acceptance that his party had lost the
election paved the way for a smooth transition of power in the
southern Caucasus country of 4.5 million.
But he and Ivanishvili face months of uneasy cohabitation
before the 2013 presidential vote, for which no date has been
set.
Georgian Dream has 85 seats in parliament, while the United
National Movement has 65.