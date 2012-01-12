* Georgia's Batumi shipments down 12 pct in 11/10
* Kulevi oil loadings down 8 pct in 11/10
TBILISI Jan 12 Georgia's Batumi oil port
on the Black Sea shipped 12.4 percent less crude and oil
products in 2011 than the previous year, while the rival Kulevi
terminal shipped 8.3 percent less, sources at the terminals said
on Thursday.
The Batumi terminal, which is operated by Kazakh state
energy firm KazMunaiGas, shipped 5.355 million tonnes
last year, down from 6.116 million tonnes in 2010.
In December 2011 the terminal shipped 528,769 tonnes of oil
and refined products, down from 559,993 tonnes a year ago, but
up from 382,812 tonnes in the preceding month.
The terminal in Kulevi, which started operating in 2009 and
is owned by Azeri state energy company SOCAR, shipped 3.3
million tonnes of crude oil and refined products in 2011, down
from 3.6 million tonnes in 2010.
In December 2011 the terminal shipped 231,900 tonnes of oil
and refined products, down from 415,449 tonnes in December 2010
and 264,100 tonnes in November 2011.
Azerbaijan has been gradually boosting oil shipments via
Kulevi. But Kulevi shipment volumes started to decline from June
last year as Chevron sent Tengiz oil from Kazakhstan to
Batumi instead of Kulevi, while the port has also been carrying
out repairs on its oil platforms.
Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia's Black Sea ports of
Batumi, Supsa, Poti and Kulevi.
Some products are shipped across the Caspian Sea in small
tankers, unloaded in the Azeri port of Baku and then sent by
rail to Georgian ports for re-export to the Mediterranean.
Ex-Soviet Azerbaijan ships its oil via five main routes --
Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring
Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.
Oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline were also down
by 12.9 percent in 2011 to 32.22 million tonnes due to repair
works on some drilling platforms, SOCAR said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jane Baird)