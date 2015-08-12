PRAGUE Aug 12 Georgia's main electricity grid
and 15 hydro power plants are for sale by their owner Czech
privately-held Energo-Pro, the company said on Wednesday.
Energo-Pro runs Geortia's largest grid with 51 percent
market share and over a million customers, the hydro plants with
480 MW capacity and a 110 MW gas-fired plant.
"Our advisers value the assets at higher single hundreds of
millions of dollars," the company said in emailed response to
questions. "In the current situation, when domestic electricity
prices are rising and demand for power in neighbouring Turkey is
not being met, the value of our assets could exceed $1 billion,"
Energo Pro has been building its Georgian power portfolio
since 2007.
"We certainly do not want to leave Georgia completely, but
we are trying to lower our overly dominant position in the
country," it said. "We want to go via the route of territorial
diversification and further focus on our main activity which is
hydro electric power."
Energo-Pro said it aimed to close the deal -- which may
involve some or all of the assets -- in the first quarter next
year.
Potential buyers came from neighbouring and other Asian
countries, the company said.
Advisers are TD2 Capital Management from London, Encor
Capital Management from Prague and Raiffeisenbank, it said.
Energo-Pro, owned by Jaromir Tesar and Jiri Krusina,
operates mainly hydro plants in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria,
Turkey, Georgia and Armenia with annual production of 4 TWh.
Georgian government sources told Reuters that one of the
reasons for the sale was the only partial fulfilment of
Energo-PRO's demands that the Georgian National Energy and Water
Supply Regulatory Commission raise electricity prices.
Krusina told Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny on Monday that
the regulator followed the same rules as its European peers and
relations with the authorities were not a reason for the sale.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova Additional reporting by
Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, editing by Jan Lopatka and William
Hardy)