* PM Ivanishvili says his work done after beating
Saakashvili
* Garibashvili seen easily approved by parliament
* Prime minister post now most powerful in country
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 2 Georgia's prime minister on
Saturday proposed his close ally, Interior Minister Irakly
Garibashvili, to succeed him when he steps down in the next few
weeks.
Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has said he will quit as
premier after Georgy Margvelashvili is sworn in as president on
Nov. 17. The prime minister's position is now the most powerful
in the former Soviet republic under constitutional changes which
transferred many of the president's responsibilities.
Garibashvili still has to be nominated by parliament and
approved by Margvelashvili, but both steps are a formality as
Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition dominates the assembly
and the president is an ally of Ivanishvili.
Margvelashvili was elected last month to take over from
pro-Western Mikheil Saakashvili, who spent a decade in power.
The election cemented Georgian Dream's grip on power,
putting it in charge of the presidency for the first time, as
well as the government and parliament which it took control of
in a parliamentary election in October last year.
Ivanishvili says the departure of his bitter rival,
Saakashvili, means his job is now done, two years after entering
politics following a business career in which he made a fortune
estimated at $5.3 billion.
But he could continue to wield influence as he dominates
politics in the South Caucasus country of 4.5 million, which
fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 and is crossed by
pipelines that carry Caspian oil and gas to Europe.
The current government must resign after the inauguration.
The parliament then has one week to agree on a nominee for post
of prime minister, to be appointed by the president.
Ivanishvili, who will be acting premier during that week,
will hand over his functions on Nov. 24 and a new cabinet will
be proposed by his successor, to be approved by parliament.