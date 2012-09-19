* Torture video prompts protest 12 days before election
* Government says guards were paid to stage abuse
* President says those responsible will be punished
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Sept 19 Georgian President Mikheil
Saakashvili promised on Wednesday to punish those responsible
for torturing and raping prisoners, after video of the abuse
was shown on television and sparked protests in the capital
Tbilisi.
The government of the former Soviet republic said guards had
been paid to stage the abuse for political motives, less than
two weeks before a parliamentary election in the former Soviet
republic.
The prosecutor's office said 10 people had been arrested
including the head of the Tbilisi prison, two deputies and a
number of guards. The prisons minister said she was resigning.
"Tonight, I tell all the victims of these inhuman actions
and the whole nation that the Georgia we have built and we are
all building together shall not and will not tolerate such
behaviour - in its prisons or anywhere else," Saakashvili said
in a statement issued in the early hours of Wednesday.
"Those who committed these crimes will spend long years in
jail, as will those who bribed guards to stage these horrors and
film them," he said, promising that the rights of prisoners
would be better protected.
Georgia, a key transit route for oil and gas supplies across
the volatile Caucasus region, is gearing up for an Oct. 1
election in which Saakashvili and his United National Movement
face a challenge from a new opposition coalition, Georgian
Dream, led by billionaire entrepreneur Bidzina Ivanishvili.
'RAPE ME' POSTERS
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied overnight in the capital
after two pro-opposition television channels, including one
owned by Ivanishvili, showed the footage purporting to show
torture, rape and other abuses in the Tbilisi prison.
"This bloody regime should step down," Dachi Tsaguria, one
of the organisers of the protest, told Reuters.
The protesters, who were urged to join the rally by messages
on Facebook, held posters saying "Rape me!"
Dozens of people began gathering in the centre of the
capital to resume the protest on Wednesday.
The government said the videos had been staged and recorded
by police officers who had been bribed by "politically motivated
persons".
"An investigation revealed that several members of the
jail's security department had been involved in a plan to carry
out abusive activities and record them," the Interior Ministry
said in a statement.
"Evidence shows that payments were made to coordinate and
stage these appalling activities," it said.
Georgian Dream, which unites several opposition parties, has
gathered large numbers to its rallies in the Caucasus state,
although most opinion polls show it trails the ruling party
before the election.
Ivanishvili, 56, has a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine
at $6.4 billion. He and other opponents accuse Saakashvili of
curbing freedoms and criticise him for leading Georgia into a
disastrous war with Russia in August 2008.