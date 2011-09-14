TBILISI, Sept 14 Georgia's central bank kept its main interest rate at 7.50 percent on Wednesday, avoiding further tightening in order not to undermine economic growth.

The central bank had kept the refinancing rate unchanged since February, when it raised the rate to 8.00 percent from 7.50 percent in a bid to keep inflation under control, but cut it to 7.75 percent in June and to 7.50 percent in July.

Consumer prices rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in August, down from a 8.5 percent increase in July. Monthly inflation was 1.1 percent, up from deflation of 1.6 percent in July.

The full-year government inflation forecast stands at 7.0 percent.

Central bank Governor Georgy Kadagidze told Reuters in January he expected price pressures to ease later this year, but said the bank was ready to raise the main interest rate.

He said, however, the central bank's monetary policy would not be aggressive because it could hurt economic growth.

The bank gave no further details after publishing the rate decision on its website after its monthly policy meeting.

The central bank will meet on rates on October 26. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)