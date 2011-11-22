TBILISI Nov 22 Georgia's central bank cut its main interest rate to 7.00 percent from 7.25 percent on Tuesday, as inflation slowed in October.

The central bank has now cut refinancing rates four times since February, reducing the rate from 8.00 points in that month.

Consumer prices rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in October, down from a 4.6 percent increase in September. Monthly deflation in October was 0.2 percent, compared to 0.6 percent inflation in September.

The full-year government inflation forecast stands at 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by John Bowker)