TBILISI May 23 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.00 percent from 6.25 percent on Wednesday after monthly and annual inflation came below the government's target.

The central bank last cut the refinancing rate by 25 basis points in April after keeping it unchanged since January.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 2.1 in April after a 2.2 percent decline in March.

The government's full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in a range of 6.0-7.0 percent.