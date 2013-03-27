TBILISI, March 27 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government's target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate in January to 4.75 percent from 5.25 percent.

Consumer prices declined 2.1 percent in February, year-on-year, after a 1.6 percent fall in January. Prices declined 0.3 percent in February, month-on-month.

The government's full-year inflation target for 2013 stands in the range of 3.0-3.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Megan Davies)