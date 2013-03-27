TBILISI, March 27 Georgia's central bank cut its
key refinancing rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on
Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the
government's target for the year.
The central bank cut the refinancing rate in January to 4.75
percent from 5.25 percent.
Consumer prices declined 2.1 percent in February,
year-on-year, after a 1.6 percent fall in January. Prices
declined 0.3 percent in February, month-on-month.
The government's full-year inflation target for 2013 stands
in the range of 3.0-3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Megan Davies)