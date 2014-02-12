TBILISI Feb 12 Georgia's central bank on
Wednesday raised its key refinancing rate to 4.00 percent from
3.75 percent, in spite of data showing annual inflation below
the government's 2014 target.
The central bank had kept the refinancing rate unchanged in
December, October and September after five cuts between February
and July last year.
Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in January
after a growth of 2.4 percent year-on-year in December. In
month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent last
month.
The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet
South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent.
