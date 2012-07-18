TBILISI, July 18 Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government's target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate by 25 basis points in each of three previous months.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in June after a 3.3 percent decline in May. Monthly deflation in June was 0.9 percent.

The government's full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly)