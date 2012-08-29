TBILISI Aug 29 Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged, at 5.75 percent, on Wednesday after monthly and annual inflation came in below the government's targets.

Year-on-year, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in July.

The government's full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)