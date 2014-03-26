TBILISI, March 26 Georgia's central bank on Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00 percent, after data showed annual inflation below the government's 2014 target.

The central bank had raised the refinancing rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent in February.

Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in February after growth of 2.9 percent year-on-year in January. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent last month.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)