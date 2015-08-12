(Adds background)
TBILISI Aug 12 Georgia's central bank raised
its key refinancing rate to 6 percent from 5.5 percent on
Wednesday as part of efforts to preserve financial stability,
control inflation and support the country's lari currency.
The bank, which is due to hold its next monetary policy
meeting on Sept. 23, raised its main interest rate to 5.5
percent from 5 percent in July, to 5 percent from 4.5 percent in
May, to 4.5 percent from 4 percent in February and kept it
unchanged in March.
Georgia's central bank governor told Reuters on Monday the
major challenge was inflationary expectations and the central
bank planned to raise base interest rates step-by-step.
"We expect that the refinancing rate will be raised to 6.5
percent by the end of this year," Georgy Kadagidze said.
"We are not considering decreasing the rates and we are not
in favour of big jumps."
The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by a
plunge in Russia's rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along
with declining exports and remittances from Georgians overseas
and a rising current account deficit.
Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 4.9 percent
year-on-year in July, up from 4.5 percent in the previous month
and below the 6 percent rate targeted by the government for
2015. Monthly deflation in July was 0.2 percent, down from 0.02
percent inflation in June.
Georgia's central bank has sold $200 million so far this
year to support the lari. The official exchange rate for
Wednesday was 2.30 lari per dollar, compared with 1.75 at the
start of November.
