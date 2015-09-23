TBILISI, Sept 23 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 7 percent from 6 percent on Wednesday in efforts to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the country's lari currency.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 5.4 percent year-on-year in August, up from 4.9 percent in the previous month and below the 6 percent rate targeted by the government for 2015. Monthly inflation in August was 1 percent, up from 0.2 percent deflation in July. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)