TBILISI Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation and said it might raise borrowing costs again in the first half of 2017.

Consumer prices in the South Caucasus nation rose by 1.0 percent in December in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.6 percent in November.

Annual inflation was 1.8 percent in December, up from 0.2 percent in November, but still far below the government's target of 5 percent for 2016. The 2017 inflation target is 4 percent.

The central bank, which cut the refinancing rate several times last year to combat low inflation, said its decision to raise interest rates was based on forecasts showing inflation rising even though consumer demand remains weak.

That partly reflects higher taxes, particularly excise duties on tobacco, cars and oil products imposed from Jan. 1.

"We expect that inflation will be exceeding (the) target in 2017," it said in a statement, adding that it would consider gradually raising the rate "to 7 percent in the next two quarters."

