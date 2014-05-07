TBILISI May 7 Georgia's central bank on
Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00
percent, after data showed annual inflation below the
government's 2014 target.
The central bank had kept the refinancing at 4.00 percent in
March after raising it from 3.75 percent in February.
Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in April after
rising 3.5 percent year-on-year in March. In month-on-month
terms, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April.
The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet
South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent.
