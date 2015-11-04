TBILISI Nov 4 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 7 percent on Wednesday, in an effort to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the country's lari currency.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 5.8 percent year-on-year in October, up from 5.2 percent in the previous month and below the 6 percent rate targeted by the government for 2015. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)