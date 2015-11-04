(Adds central bank statement, background)

TBILISI Nov 4 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 7 percent on Wednesday in an effort to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the lari currency.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 5.8 percent year-on-year in October, up from 5.2 percent in the previous month and below the 6 percent rate targeted by the Tbilisi government for 2015.

The bank, due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on Dec. 16, had raised its key rate by 1 percent in September after boosting it by 0.5 percent at meetings in February, May, July and August.

"The monetary policy decision is based on the macroeconomic forecast, according to which the National Bank of Georgia continues monetary policy tightening in response to increased inflation expectations," the bank said in a statement.

"Further changes in monetary policy will depend on the inflation forecast, factors affecting it and on the general state of the economy."

The bank also said at the start of 2016 inflation would remain above its target value, would start decreasing afterwards and would return to 5 percent in the second half of 2016.

The lari was trading at 2.3967 per dollar on Wednesday, slightly down from 2.3993 on Tuesday and well below its level of 1.75 seen in early November 2014.

The ex-Soviet republic's economy is suffering the side-effects of a fall in the Russian rouble. Georgia has also suffered a decline in exports and remittances, which has added to pressure on the lari, and the government deficit is rising.

Renaissance Capital said on Tuesday the lari could weaken to 2.45 per U.S. dollar by year-end and remain roughly flat at 2.4 lari next year.

The central bank sold $20 million at a foreign currency auction last month. It was the bank's seventh intervention on the currency market this year after selling $230 million in six earlier auctions. Reserves stood at $2.464 billion as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning/Mark Heinrich)