TBILISI Feb 3 Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8 percent on Wednesday, holding fire on further hikes after the country's ailing lari currency stabilised.

The bank raised the rate by 0.5 percentage points in December, and central bank head Georgy Kadagidze said in late January that policy would be tightened further if necessary to defend the currency.

The bank has also been combating price pressures, with annual inflation in the South Caucasus country rising to 5.6 percent year in January from 4.9 percent in December, just above the government's 5.5 percent target.

In common with other countries in the region, the ex-Soviet republic is suffering knock-on effects from a weakening economy and rouble in Russia, a major trading partner.

Declining Georgian exports and remittances from its workers abroad have added to pressure on the lari, while the fiscal deficit is widening.

The currency traded at 2.4763 per dollar on Wednesday, little changed from 2.4702 on Tuesday but well down from a level of around 1.75 in November 2014, when it started to depreciate.

It held above its record low of 2.4984, hit on Jan. 26 when, to prop it up, the central bank conducted the third of three $20 million currency market interventions during that month.

According to latest data from Dec. 31, Georgia's bank's foreign currency reserves stood at $2.521 billion, down from $2.699 billion at the beginning of 2015.

The central bank is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on March 9. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by John Stonestreet)