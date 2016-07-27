(Adds central bank statement)

TBILISI, July 27 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7 percent on Wednesday, a move intended to preserve financial stability.

Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was 1.1 percent year-on-year in June, down from 4.5 percent in June 2015 and from 2.1 percent in May 2016. That is well below the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.9 percent in June in month-on-month terms after falling by 0.4 percent in May.

"This decision is based on a macroeconomic forecast, which envisages gradual easing of monetary policy in order to achieve target inflation," the central bank said in a statement.

"It is expected that in the mid-term the monetary policy rate will be cut to 6 percent."

The central bank said it expected annual inflation to be closer to its target by the end of the year.

The monetary policy board's next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Dmitry Solovyov, Larry King)