(Adds background, date of next rate meeting)
TBILISI, Sept 7 Georgia's central bank cut its
key refinancing rate to 6.5 percent from 6.75 percent on
Wednesday, after inflation eased in August.
Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was at 0.9 percent
year-on-year in August, down from 5.4 percent the same month a
year ago. That is within the 5 percent target set by the
government for 2016.
Consumer prices in Georgia rose by 0.4 percent in August in
month-on-month terms after rising by 0.2 percent in July.
The bank will hold its next monetary policy committee on
Oct. 26, 2016.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Margarita Antidze
and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)