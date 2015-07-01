TBILISI, July 1 Georgia's central bank raised
its key refinancing rate to 5.5 percent from 5 percent on
Wednesday as part of efforts to preserve financial stability,
control inflation and support the country's lari currency.
The bank, which is due to hold its next monetary policy
meeting on August 12, raised its main interest rate to 5 percent
from 4.5 percent in May, to 4.5 percent from 4 percent in
February and kept it unchanged in March.
The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by a
plunge in Russia's rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along
with declining exports and remittances from Georgians overseas
and a rising current account deficit.
Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 3.5 percent
year-on-year in May, up from 2.5 percent in the previous month
and below the 5 to 6 percent rate targeted by the government for
2015. Monthly inflation in May was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3
percent in April.
Georgia's central bank has sold $200 million so far this
year to support the lari. The official exchange rate for
Thursday was 2.2459 lari per dollar, compared with 1.7542 at the
start of November.
