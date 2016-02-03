Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
TBILISI Feb 3 Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8 percent on Wednesday in an effort to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the lari currency.
Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 5.6 percent year-on-year in January, up from 4.9 percent in December 2015 and 1.4 percent in January 2015 and slightly exceeding the 5.5 percent target set by the government for 2016. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.