TBILISI Feb 3 Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8 percent on Wednesday in an effort to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the lari currency.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 5.6 percent year-on-year in January, up from 4.9 percent in December 2015 and 1.4 percent in January 2015 and slightly exceeding the 5.5 percent target set by the government for 2016. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)