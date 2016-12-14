TBILISI Dec 14 Georgia's central bank kept its
key refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday.
Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was at 0.2 percent
year-on-year in November, down from 6.3 percent the same month a
year ago, remaining within the 5 percent target set by the
government for 2016.
Consumer prices in Georgia rose by 0.6 percent in November
in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.5 percent in October.
The central bank will hold its next monetary policy meeting on
Jan. 25, 2017.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)