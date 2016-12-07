TBILISI Dec 7 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.779 billion as of Dec. 1 from $2.760 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank has sold $240 million on the foreign exchange market to support the lari currency and has bought $278.35 million this year. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)