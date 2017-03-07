GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall after Amazon deal news; dollar weakens
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
TBILISI, March 7 Georgia's total foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.781 billion as of March 1 from $2.797 billion a month earlier, but up from $2.426 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The central bank has sold $280 million on the foreign exchange market to support the lari currency and bought $278.35 million last year. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* Housing starts, consumer mood data raise doubts on U.S. growth * Yen weakens as Bank of Japan sticks to ultra-loose policy (Updates market action; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Friday on weaker-than-forecast data on housing and consumer sentiment, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady and signaled it was in no hurry to tighten policy. T
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)