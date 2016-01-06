BRIEF-Austock Group announces FUMA as at March 31
* "this consists of an increase in FUM of $21.9 million (or 3.2%) and an increase in fuma of $10.2 million (or 0.49%), since 31 december 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TBILISI Jan 6 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.521 billion as of Dec. 31 from $2.479 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Reserves are down from $2.699 billion at the beginning of 2015 mainly due to interventions to support the country's lari currency. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by John Stonestreet)
* "this consists of an increase in FUM of $21.9 million (or 3.2%) and an increase in fuma of $10.2 million (or 0.49%), since 31 december 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 12 Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.