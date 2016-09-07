TBILISI, Sept 7 Georgia's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $2.889 billion as of Sept. 1 from $2.856
billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange
market in January to support the lari currency and made no
interventions in February. It has bought $258.35 million on the
foreign exchange market since March.
The reserves had dropped to $2.5 billion at the end of 2015
from $2.7 billion at the beginning of the year, mainly due to
forex market interventions.
