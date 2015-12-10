MOSCOW Dec 10 A Russian defence ministry
official said on Thursday that Russian military helicopters had
not violated Georgian airspace, countering earlier claims by
Georgia.
The Russian defence ministry's Igor Konashenkov told Russian
news agencies: "During recent days over the territory adjoining
the Georgian border, Russian military helicopters haven't made
any flights," he said, according to RIA news agency.
Earlier Georgia's Foreign Ministry said on its website that
a Russian Mi-8 combat helicopter had crossed into the country's
airspace over an area adjacent to the rebel Georgian region of
South Ossetia.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)