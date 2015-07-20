By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, July 20 European Council President
Donald Tusk criticised Russia on Monday for placing border
markers around the breakaway South Ossetia region of Georgia, a
move which seemed to put part of an international oil pipeline
in territory under Russian control.
Tbilisi has not controlled South Ossetia or Abkhazia,
another breakaway region, since fighting a brief war with Moscow
in 2008. Both regions host Russian military bases, but most
countries and the United Nations regard them as part of Georgia.
Russian troops have been installing barbed wire and fences
around South Ossetia ever since the war. But residents say the
soldiers have now erected border signs up to about 1.5 km (one
mile) beyond the administrative border.
"I consider the recent installation of markers along the
so-called administrative border with Georgia's breakaway South
Ossetia to be a step in a wrong direction," Tusk told a news
conference after meeting Georgian President Georgy
Margvelashvili. "It's clearly a provocation."
The Georgian president on Monday condemned Russia's action
again, following official statements from Tbilisi last week.
"Any new barbed wire or a border marker installed on our
territory was, is and will be unacceptable for us,"
Margvelashvili told the news conference. "Any such step is
painful for us."
Georgia condemned the action last week and said part of the
BP -operated Baku-Supsa oil pipeline was now in territory
it regards as occupied by Russia. The 830-km (520-mile) pipeline
runs from Azerbaijan to the Georgian Black Sea terminal of
Supsa. It can transport up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day.
Russia did not comment on Georgia's statements.
A former Soviet republic, Georgia is strategically important
to Europe because its pipelines bring in Caspian gas and oil.
The country of 3.7 million has no diplomatic relations with
Russia but says a foreign policy goal is not to antagonise
Moscow. Nevertheless, it is seeking membership of NATO and the
European Union.
Joint military drills with five NATO members called "Agile
Spirit 2015" are currently underway in Georgia. Georgian
soldiers along with U.S. marines and platoon-size units from
Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania are taking part in the
exercises at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi.
