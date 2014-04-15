* Tbilisi still plans to sign association agreement with EU
* President says "alarmed by Ukrainian precedent"
* Georgia NATO accession back on the agenda
* President says Moscow should be engaged, not alienated
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, April 15 Russia's intervention in
Ukraine has left Georgia more worried about its own security,
especially as the former Soviet republic was itself invaded by
Russian troops six years ago, Georgian President Georgy
Margvelashvili said.
The president said that Georgia was planning to sign an
accord in June on strengthening ties with the European Union,
despite the fact that the prospect of Ukraine concluding a
similar accord unleashed the crisis there.
"We don't feel ourselves secure, because some of the basics
of the way that nations communicate with each other have been
put under question," Margvelashvili told Reuters in an interview
late on Monday, commenting on Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
"Georgia, which experienced very harsh Russian foreign
policy moves six years ago, and which is still in a very
complicated relationship with the Russian Federation, is
naturally very alarmed because of the Ukrainian precedent," said
Margvelashvili, 44.
Russian forces entered Georgian territory in August 2008.
Moscow said it was an operation to protect people in the
separatist territory of South Ossetia from attacks by Tbilisi's
troops, while Georgia and its Western allies accused Russia of
an act of aggression.
Many Western politicians say Russia's intervention in
Georgia was a dress rehearsal for Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula,
which was annexed by Moscow after it sent in troops.
Georgia had been due to sign the EU agreement along with
another former Soviet republic, Moldova, by the end of this
year. However, EU leaders agreed earlier this year to aim to
have the deals sealed by June because of fears that the two
countries could come under Russian pressure.
Late last year Ukraine's president Viktor Yanukovich came
close to signing an association agreement with the EU, but
backed off under pressure from Moscow.
Pro-European Ukrainians, angered by his change of mind,
staged weeks of protests that eventually forced him out, setting
in motion a sequence of events that led to Russia's military
intervention in Crimea.
Georgia has strategic importance because it is on the route
of pipelines which carry oil and gas from the landlocked Caspian
Sea - seen by many countries as an alternative to Russian energy
- to world markets.
NATO BACK ON AGENDA
While Tbilisi has a long-term ambition to join NATO, its bid
for membership has effectively been on hold since the 2008 war.
Russia is opposed to Georgia joining the alliance.
But the Crimean crisis has put back on the agenda the
question of whether Georgia, a country of 4.5 million people,
might eventually be admitted into the alliance.
A NATO summit in September is scheduled to discuss the
position of four countries - Georgia and the former Yugoslav
republics of Montenegro, Macedonia and Bosnia - under the
alliance's "Open Door" policy.
"We do believe that the summit in Wales will be a response
to all the attempts that the Georgian government and people of
Georgia ... have made for integration into NATO," Margvelashvili
said.
"We are a small country with limited military resources, but
we have shown that we are a credible partner when it comes to
international security."
ENGAGING RUSSIA
Margvelashvili said the world should try to rein in Russia's
intervention in Ukraine by using "a calm and rational approach".
"Russia should not be alienated. It should be restrained by
engagement," he said.
A similar approach would allow Georgia to improve relations
with Russia, he said.
"The Ukrainian case has added more negative aspects to our
dialogue with Russia than positive, but our policy remains firm
and it's very consistent," Margvelashvili said.
"Our attempt to draw our relations into a dialogue is not
yet very successful, but we believe that it has potential."
He said he was ready to hold talks with any Russian
representatives, including President Vladimir Putin, to find a
solution.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Giles Elgood)