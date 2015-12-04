TBILISI Dec 4 Georgia on Friday stripped former
president Mikheil Saakashvili of his citizenship, in a move one
of his supporters described as part of a settling of political
scores.
Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili signed a decree
removing his predecessor's citizenship on the grounds that
Saakashvili, now governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, became a
Ukrainian national in May.
Saakashvili came to power in a bloodless "Rose Revolution"
in 2003 and steered Georgia on a pro-Western course that
antagonised Moscow and culminated in a five-day war in 2008 in
which Georgia was crushed by Russian forces.
He is wanted in Georgia on charges including abusing his
power and using excessive force against protesters in 2007, but
Ukrainian prosecutors rejected a request to extradite him
earlier this year.
Friday's decree is "yet another example of employing legal
instruments for political persecution," said Nugzar Tsiklauri,
an opposition member of parliament.
Dozens of former state officials have been convicted in
Georgia since a coalition led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili
won a parliamentary election in 2012, ending nine years of
Saakashvili dominance. His term as president ended in 2013.
Western countries have aired concerns that the new
government has used selective justice and political persecution
against opponents in the mountainous ex-Soviet republic, which
is a pivot of geopolitical rivalry between Russia and the West.
Georgia watched with alarm when Russia annexed Ukraine's
Crimean peninsula last year. Some Georgian officials portrayed
the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which flared up later, as an
extension of the 2008 Russia-Georgia war.
Georgia has warned Kiev that giving official posts in
Ukraine to people facing criminal charges in Georgia could
damage bilateral relations.
